Hollywood is mimicking Bollywood now: Ryan

Mumbai: Displaying his atypical wit, Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds earlier shared a special message for his Indian fans before the release of 'Free Guy' in India and said the film has every element of a classic Bollywood movie.

Directed by Shawn Levy, 'Free Guy' stars Reynolds as a bank teller who discovers he is a background character in an open-world video game called 'Free City' that will soon go offline.

The adventure comedy was released in the country on September 17 in English and Hindi.

In a video posted by '20th Century Studios India' on its 'YouTube' page, Reynolds drew parallels between 'Free Guy' and the tropes of Hindi films, with a classic hero-heroine-villain arc replete with action and music.

"Hello, India. My new movie 'Free Guy' has a guy named 'Guy' who is quite the Romeo, a girl who is out of his league, a crazy villain, some insane action and of course, dancing. If you are wondering if Hollywood is just mimicking Bollywood now, well, the answer is yes. We have no shame. No shame at all," the 44-year-old actor said in the video.

'Free Guy' also features Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi.

The '20th Century Studios' film premiered in the US theatres on August 13.