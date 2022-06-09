Hollywood ex-producer Weinstein charged with indecent assault in UK
London: Hollywood ex-producer Harvey Weinstein has been charged with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London dating back over 25 years, the UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Wednesday.
Weinstein, 70, was charged by Scotland Yard after a review of evidence gathered by the force in its investigation into the alleged offences that took place between July and August 1996. The complainant is now aged in her 50s and the charges have been made contrary to Section 14(1) of the UK's Sexual Offences Act 1956.
The CPS has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Harvey Weinstein with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in August 1996, said Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division.
"Charges have been authorised against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial," she said.
The CPS highlighted that it is "extremely important" that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice the proceedings in the ensuing court case. It also highlighted that its assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of or implication of any guilt or criminal conduct.
"It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors," the CPS said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
CIL floats maiden tender to import 2.416 MT coal for power sector9 Jun 2022 7:10 AM GMT
Satyendar Jain's ED custody extended till June 13 in money laundering...9 Jun 2022 6:57 AM GMT
CIL floats maiden tender to import 2.416 MT coal for power sector9 Jun 2022 6:53 AM GMT
Modi dispensation is No Dissonance Allowed' govt: Chidambaram9 Jun 2022 6:46 AM GMT
India's 'bio economy' grew by 8 times in last 8 years: PM Modi9 Jun 2022 6:43 AM GMT