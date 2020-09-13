Himani Shivpuri tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai: Actor Himani Shivpuri, a known face in films and on television, tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

"This is to inform you all that I tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone who has come in contact with me, kindly get yourself tested," the veteran actor wrote on her 'Instagram' account.

Himani has featured in several shows like 'Hasratein' and 'Ghar Ek Sapna' and numerous films including 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and 'Pardes'. Her role of Rifat Bibi in the Karan Johar's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' made her very popular among the 1990s kids.

Himani currently essays the role of Katori Amma in TV show, 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'.

The show also stars Kamna Pathak, Yogesh Tripathi, Zahara Sethjiwala, Sanjay Choudhary, Vishwanath Chatterjee and others. The show had resumed shooting for fresh episodes in June 2020.