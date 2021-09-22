'Himalayan Film Festival' to kick-off on September 24

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur will inaugurate the first 'Himalayan Film Festival' on September 24, 2021. The festival spanning five days is being held at Leh, Ladakh and will continue till September 28, 2021.



The inaugural of the festival will witness the presence of makers and cast of the super hit movie 'Shershah', including director Vishnuvardhan and the lead actor Siddharth Malhotra. 'Shershah' is also the opening feature film of the festival.

The festival will comprise of various segments to enthrall the audience and film buffs like screening of popular films during the five-day festival (a package of contemporary National awards and Indian panorama selected films will be showcased at the event); workshops, masterclasses and in-conversation sessions (a diverse set of workshops and masterclasses will be organised wherein filmmakers, critics, technicians from the Himalayan region shall be invited to impart knowledge and skill to local film enthusiasts) and competition section - short and documentary film competition (short films and short documentaries have been invited in the Competition Section. The awards are for 'Best Film' to be given to director and producer along with categories 'Best Cinematography', 'Best Editor' and 'Best Story').

The film festival will also cater to various palettes of the audience with food festival (the cuisine of the different regions of Ladakh is unique owing to its distinct geography and weather conditions); cultural shows (to be held in collaboration with the Department of Culture to showcase the rich cultural varsity of Ladakh) and music fest, for which young musicians of Ladakh have been invited to do shows at the venue.

The Himalayan region of India attracts filmmakers from all around the globe due to its unique scenic endowment. The unique geography of the region is widely documented along with its indigenous people, traditional skills, and occupations. Film festival in this context presents an opportunity for the local filmmakers to narrate their stories to a wider audience.

In the last two decades, the independent film industry in the region has taken shape with filmmakers producing local-language films. The same period has also seen rapid electrification in the region which is the prerequisite for the development of the audio-visual sector.

With these developments, a popular film produced in India reaches Ladakh but stories from Ladakh remain untold, especially from the perspective of local filmmakers. Film workshops, masterclasses and in-conversation sessions in this context will impart necessary skills and networking opportunities to budding as well as established filmmakers.

The 'Himalayan Film festival' also envisions institutionalising a Himalayan film fraternity which will have productive repercussions for filmmaking in the Himalayan parts of India. Popular films from the Himalayan region and other filmmaking states of India will be showcased during the five-day festival.