Henry Cavill confirms he is back as Superman

Los Angeles: Henry Cavill has officially announced that he will be returning as Superman in future 'DC Extended Universe' (DCEU) movies.

The announcement comes after the actor appeared as Superman in a mid-credits scene of Dwayne Johnson-starrer 'Black Adam', which was released worldwide last week.

Cavill took to 'Instagram' recently and posted a message for his fans.

"Hey everyone. I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this. Because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch 'Black Adam'. But now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman," the 39-year-old actor said.

The Hollywood star added that what fans saw in 'Black Adam' is a very small taste of things to come.

"There is a lot to be thankful for and I'll get to that in time but I wanted to thank you guys most of all. Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded," Cavill said.

Hollywood actor Henry Cavill's previous appearance as Superman was in 2017's 'Justice League'.