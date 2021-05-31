'Haven't worked so hard for a role in my entire career'

Los Angeles: Dwayne Johnson shared that playing DC anti-hero Black Adam in the much-anticipated stand-alone movie has been the most challenging task in his two-decade-long career.

The professional wrestler-turned-actor, who is currently shooting for 'Black Adam', shared a picture of himself in a beefed-up avatar from his training session.

"It is a big week for 'Black Adam' as I shoot my 'champion' scenes with my shirt off and showing my body," wrote Johnson wrote alongside the photo on his 'Instagram' handle.

He added, "I have been working extremely hard dieting, training and conditioning unlike any other role of my entire career."

Dwayne also stated that he is grateful for the 'grind and support'.

'Black Adam' is a spin-off of 'Warner Bros' and New Line Cinema's 'Shazam!', featuring Zachary Levi.

The character first appeared in 'DC Comics' in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power. He became an anti-hero in the early 2000s.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who directed Johnson in the upcoming 'Jungle Cruise', is helming 'Black Adam'. Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft of the script from a previous draft by Adam Sztykiel.

The movie also features Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell and Pierce Brosnan.

Johnson is also producing the film with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their 'Seven Bucks Productions' and Beau Flynn through 'FlynnPictureCo'.

'Black Adam' is scheduled for July 29, 2022 release.