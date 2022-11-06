Have always wanted to work in Telugu, Tamil movies: Varun Dhawan

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan says since the beginning of his career, he has aspired to work in south movies and has also received a few offers.

Speaking at a session during the India Today conclave on Friday night, Dhawan said it is a great time for collaboration between artists from across the country.

"Since 'Student of the Year', I have always wanted to do films in Telugu, Tamil. It's a great time for all filmmakers, technicians and actors and everyone to come together. I have received a couple of offers, like good massy ones, decent ones," he said.

The 35-year-old actor said he feels inspired by the performances of movies such as "Kantara", "KGF" and "Vikram".

"If 'Kantara' is doing really well, or 'KGF 2' or 'Vikram', we should seek inspiration from these films and try to work with each other and work with talents from there. It is the best time for Indian films to grow right now," he added.

On his wish list are directors SS Rajamouli ("RRR"), Lokesh Kanagaraj of "Master" and "Kaithi" fame, and ace filmmaker Shankar, known for "Sivaji: The Boss" and "Robot".

"If Lokesh Kanagaraj offered me a role, I would 100 percent love to do a Tamil film with him. And if SS Rajamouli offers you or Shankar offers you, why will you not do it? "Also, I have been a big fan of Kamal Hassan, Rajinikanth and from the newer lot Allu Arjun is amazing. Yash has done great with 'KGF' and 'Kantara', the way the film has been written, directed and acted by Rishab Shetty, it is amazing." Dhawan also believes it is unfair to pit two popular movie industries of the country against each other.

"People can divide us, but we are one country and it's a good time to be more collaborative. Cinema in general is going through a big transition at the moment," he said.

Dhawan will next be seen in "Bhediya", directed by Amar Kaushik of "Stree" fame. The film is set to release theatrically on November 25 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D.

Also starring Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee, the horror-comedy is produced by Dinesh Vijan. It is presented by 'Jio Studios' and Vijan's 'Maddock Films'.