Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar said that she wants to do films that portray women correctly and she is thankful to the directors she has collaborated with because they shared the same vision for societal change.

Bhumi started her journey in Hindi cinema with the hit film 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' in 2015. She was then seen in films such as 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Son Chiriya', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Bala', 'Sandh Ki Aankh' and others.

The actor is now looking forward to her upcoming lineup, which includes 'Mr Lele', 'Badhaai Do' and 'Raksha Bandhan'.

"I have always been super confident of my film choices. I have always wanted them to be different and unique, preferably with a message

and most importantly, portray women correctly," she said.

Bhumi added, "As a woman, I feel I must choose scripts that portray women with a lot of dignity. I'm happy that I have got the chance to play such characters due to the fantastic scripts that have come my way."

The actor feels 'hugely fortunate' that she has got directors who had an amazing vision of portraying women in a certain way that impacts society positively.

"I'm fortunate for all the opportunities that allowed me to play such characters who stood up for themselves and society. I connected with

my characters at a deeper level and maybe that's why people loved them too," she admitted.

She further said, "For that, I'm indebted to my directors and producers who saw

me as fit to represent such modern Indian women on screen."