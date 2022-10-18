Harrison Ford boards 'Captain America: New World Order'

Los Angeles: Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford has joined the cast of "Captain America: New World Order", starring Anthony Mackie in the title role.

According to entertainment website 'The Hollywood Reporter', the actor will take on the role of General Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross. Oscar winner William Hurt originally played the character in films ranging from 2008's "The Incredible Hulk" through "Black Widow" (2021). Hurt died in March at the age of 71.

The "Captain America 4" casting of Ford, already the star of long-running spectacle franchises like "Indiana Jones", "Star Wars" and "Blade Runner", had been in the rumour mill for some time.

The plot of the upcoming feature, which falls under Marvel Studios' 'Phase 5', is being kept under wraps. Mackie will reprise his role as Sam Wilson, who assumed the mantle of Captain America in the hit 'Disney+' series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier".

Julius Onah will direct the movie, which also stars Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson and Carl Lumbly.

Malcolm Spellman, creator of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier", co-wrote the script for the upcoming superhero picture with series staff writer Dalan Musson. Spellman will also produce the film alongside Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige.

"Captain America: New World Order" is slated to be released on May 3, 2024.

Ford will next reprise his role as the globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones for the franchise's untitled fifth film, slated to be released on June 30, 2023. He will also top-line the upcoming 'Apple' comedy series "Shrinking".