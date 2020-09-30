Gurmeet, Debina test COVID-19 positive

Mumbai: Actor couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee tested positive for Coronavirus and have quarantined themselves at home.

Choudhary, who starred with Bonnerjee in the 2008 television series 'Ramayan', shared the news in a post on 'Twitter' on September 30.

"My wife Debina and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are, touch wood, doing fine and are taking

all the necessary precautions, in isolation at home," wrote the 36-year-old actor.

Choudhary also requested all the people who came in contact with them to get tested for the novel disease.

"We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care. Thank you all for your love and support," added the 'Wajah Tum Ho' star.

The couple, who got married in 2011, have featured on several reality shows including 'Pati Patni Aur Who' and 'Nach Baliye' season six