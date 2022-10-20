Gulshan says Mukesh is not willing to cast senior actors

Bollywood actor Gulshan Grover recently named casting director Mukesh Chhabra is blacklisting veterans from being part of films. The actor, who was recently seen in the short film 'Baj Gai Seeti', opened up on facing a similar problem and there aren't many jobs to be found for the older generation.

In an interview with a leading daily, Gulshan said that he came on board for the film and drew parallels between his reel and real-life characters. He shared that when the short film was offered to him, he realised it was not about the ageing thief, but something with a larger connection with life. He also added that many people who are not so young face similar problems.

The actor also stated that even in the entertainment industry as well, it has become something of a 'trend' that older artists and actors don't get enough work. That's when he mentioned Mukesh Chhabra, who has apparently decided not to cast people who have been in the business for a long time.

"Just because we have been in the business for a long time and if someone feels that a person's ability has diminished or reduced, then you are a short-term gainer."

However, Gulshan admitted that he has never faced this issue himself but has seen most of his friends facing this.

Talking about all the hard work he has put into creating a name for himself, Grover had earlier told another leading daily in an interview, "It is absolutely a conscious effort. After completing my education, when I came into contact with films, I realised that I wanted to be a star. A star has a recall value. I also chose to become a villain based on what I felt while I was training under Roshan Taneja with my batchmates like Anil Kapoor and others.

"Another reason to become a villain was that I feel villains have a longer shelf life. Their longevity is not based on personal vanity and good looks. It is based on their performance. They don't have any age bar. And also, because I felt it was quite challenging. It suited me very well, so I chose to play one," he added.