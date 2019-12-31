Gul Panag: 2019 a fruitful year for my acting career
Mumbai: Actress Gul Panag says that with the release of two films and two web series, in which she played pivotal roles, 2019 has been her most fruitful year.
Asked about how she looks forward to the future, the ex-Miss India told IANS: " I think this is a great year for me with diverse characters. Of course, with the opportunity of playing a part in 'Rangbaaz Phirse' I have got a wider reach. But honestly speaking, I want opportunities coming my way from people who watch me on screen and believe in my talent. I really cannot go out loud and do PR exercises. If my work does not speak volumes, then that is not meant to be."
She admits she is mostly offered roles of "strong woman", she explained: "The biggest challenge for me was to play a part in a man's world in the gangster show 'Rangbaaz Phirse'. My character Anupriya is a woman who runs a business that was earlier controlled by muscle power and she establishes the fact that mind game can be more effective than gun power!"
"I know it is a very strong-minded woman but this is a very different shade. One can be strong and mean, stong and sexy or a strong businesswoman. This year, I played them all," she added.
"Rangbaaz Phirse" streams on the OTT platform ZEE5. The web series features Sharad Kelkar, Sushant Singh, and Harsh Chhaya along with Gul.
Apart from acting Gul is known for her fitness. She loves running the half-marathon and biking. She is also into social activism.
This year, apart from "Rangbaaz Phirse", Gul also appeared in the web series "The Family Man", and the films, "Student Of The Year 2" and "Bypass Road".
