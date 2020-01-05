Greta has been massive motivation
The actor already has co-star Timothee Chalamet on board for her directorial debut
Los Angeles: Actor Saoirse Ronan says she always wanted to pursue direction, and working with filmmakers like Greta Gerwig has inspired her to think seriously about it.
The actor has collaborated with Gerwig on critically-acclaimed movies–Lady Bird and Little Women–and she said she always found the job of a director very fascinating.
"I think I've always wanted to. When I think about when I was younger and I would do press for films, they would always ask me, What was it like to work with all the famous people?' I'd be like, It was great."
But the director is who I always loved the most, and they were the one that I wanted to make happy and I wanted to be close to them.
"It's something that I would absolutely love to do and yeah, it's just because I've picked up so many things from other directors that I've worked with. Watching Greta, and seeing what she's done over the last few years, has been a massive motivation for me to give it a go," Ronan told Deadline of becoming a director.
And the actor already has Little Women and Lady Bird co-star Timothee Chalamet on board for her directorial debut.
"Timmy said he'd be in a film that I'd direct so that's good. If I can get Timothee Chalamet, I'm sorted. There's so many actors that I've worked with that I would absolutely love to direct," Ronan said.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Tax haven trusts come under scanner of Swiss bank5 Jan 2020 5:57 PM GMT
Threat' video: FIR against BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya5 Jan 2020 5:56 PM GMT
HP revenue collections up 17.3%5 Jan 2020 5:55 PM GMT
Ensure safety of Indians in Gulf: Amarinder to Centre5 Jan 2020 5:55 PM GMT
Coal Scam: CBI books Nippon Denro Ispat Ltd over...5 Jan 2020 5:54 PM GMT