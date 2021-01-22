'Grateful that none of us tested positive for COVID-19'

Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor is happy for being able to finish not one but two films amidst the Coronavirus pandemic - 'Bell Bottom' with Akshay Kumar and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' with Ayushmann Khurrana.

"Actually, I have been pretty busy during the lockdown, maybe the busiest that I have been so far. I have finished two projects and I have not done that ever back-to-back before. This has actually been crazily busy for me but I have enjoyed it. I think it has kind of made me more active," said the 'Befikre' star.

Vaani added, "I am grateful as none of us tested positive for COVID-19 and everything was smooth sailing. I am also happy that I finished two projects, so now I have a decent line up whenever the theatres open. I am tired but I genuinely enjoyed working back-to-back."

The actor is also a part of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Shamshera', which she had wrapped up before the pandemic struck.