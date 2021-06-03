Govinda denies being in touch with KRK

Govinda reacted to a recent tweet by actor-turned-film critic Kamaal R Khan, who allegedly thanked the Bollywood veteran actor for his love and support.

Govinda said that he was not in touch with KRK for years and the person mentioned in the latter's tweet could be someone else with the same name, as he was not tagged in it.

"Govinda bhai, thank you for your love and support. I would not disappoint you!" KRK had tweeted on May 29.

KRK's tweet came at a time when he had been involved in a legal battle with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

While KRK claimed that the lawsuit was an outcome of his review of the film, Salman's legal team had declared that the defamation case pertained to personal attacks, particularly comments KRK made about Salman's NGO 'Being Human'.

"I am not in touch with KRK for years altogether with no meetings, no phone calls and no messages. It could be some other person by the same name as I am not being tagged in the tweet. The self-proclaimed critic had spoken and written unfit statements about me and my movies in the past," said Govinda.

He added, "I do not even know in depth the exact problems between Salman and KRK but my name has been dragged in the matter. A similar attempt was made by another film critic Komal Nahata who also took my name in an issue concerning Kartik Aaryan losing a couple of films. Both the attempts seem like an agenda by a demented mind aimed to create nuisance."