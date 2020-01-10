Got sober because of Bradley Cooper: Brad

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Brad Pitt has credited his friend, actor Bradley Cooper, for helping him get over his alcohol addiction.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, who won the best supporting actor at the National Board of Review awards, gave a special mention to presenter Cooper in his acceptance speech.

"Bradley Cooper just put his daughter to bed and rushed over here to do this. He is a sweetheart. I got sober because of this guy, and every day has been happier ever since," Pitt said at the event.

The actor spent a year and a half in Alcoholics Anonymous after actor Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from him in 2016.

Cooper also quit alcohol in his early 20s.