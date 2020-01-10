Millennium Post
Home > Entertainment > Got sober because of Bradley Cooper: Brad

Got sober because of Bradley Cooper: Brad

Got sober because of Bradley Cooper: Brad

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Brad Pitt has credited his friend, actor Bradley Cooper, for helping him get over his alcohol addiction.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, who won the best supporting actor at the National Board of Review awards, gave a special mention to presenter Cooper in his acceptance speech.

"Bradley Cooper just put his daughter to bed and rushed over here to do this. He is a sweetheart. I got sober because of this guy, and every day has been happier ever since," Pitt said at the event.

The actor spent a year and a half in Alcoholics Anonymous after actor Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from him in 2016.

Cooper also quit alcohol in his early 20s.

PTI

PTI

Our contributor helps bringing the latest updates to you


Share it
Top