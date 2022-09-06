'Goodbye' trailer - The family drama promises emotion and laughter

The trailer of the upcoming film 'Goodbye', now finally released, looks quite gripping.

The makers of 'Goodbye' recently unveiled a new poster of the film, which showed the entire Bhalla family, with Amitabh Bachchan sitting in the centre holding a cute pup, surrounded by Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Abhishek Khan, Sahil Mehta and Payal Thapa. The poster, though simple, got everyone excited about the movie.

The family drama film has a heartwarming narrative and it showcases the ups and downs, chaos, drama and love within every family. Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, "Family bonding toh suna hoga, but family tuning pehli baar dekhoge! With a string of drama, laughter, dher sara emotion aur bohot sara pyaar, presenting the trailer of 'Goodbye'. Releasing in cinemas near you on October 7, 2022."

Going by trailer, it looks like the film will have just the right blend of emotions, drama, love and laughter and will take the audiences on a roller-coaster ride filled with warmth, laughter and tears.

Rashmika Mandanna will be making her Bollywood debut with this film. She wrapped up shooting for 'Goodbye' in June this year and shared her experience of working for the film in an 'Instagram' post.

"Goodbye. Hate to say goodbye to my baby 'Goodbye', but guys it's a wrap for me for 'Goodbye'! It has been two years since we began this journey amidst Covid waves and everything (it was literally like the vows - through sickness and in health) but nothing could stop us from partying our way through it all," she wrote.