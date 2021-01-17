Ghulam Mustafa Khan dies at 89

Indian classical musician Ghulam Mustafa Khan passed away at the age of 89. He had received several awards in his lifetime, most notable being the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan. Born in Badayun, Uttar Pradesh, he came from a family of musicians.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar shared the sad news on her 'Twitter' account and wrote: "Mujhe abhi abhi ye dukhad khabar mili hai ki mahan shastriya gayak Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Saheb is duniya mein nahi rahe. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo gayak to acche the hi, par insaaan bhi bahut acche the."

"Meri bhanji ne bhi Khan sahab se sangeet sikha hai, maine bhi unse thoda sangeet sikha tha. Unke jaane se sangeet ki bahut haani hui hai. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun," the tweet read further.

The late musician's daughter-in-law said that he breathed his last at his Bandra home at 12.37 pm on January 17. Later, she shared a heartfelt note on 'Instagram': "With a very heavy heart, I inform you all that my father-in-law, the pillar of our family and a legend of our nation, Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan sahab has left for his heavenly abode."

"I'm very saddened to know about the passing away of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan. He was one of the most respected and versatile Vocalists of our country. His musical legacy lives on forever! My deepest condolences are with his family. May his soul Rest In Peace," wrote Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan.

Music composer A R Rahman shared a song and expressed his sadness: "He was the sweetest teacher of all. May the Ghafoor-ur-Rahim give you a special place in the next world Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan."