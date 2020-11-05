Gauhar gets engaged to Zaid Darbar

Mumbai: Actor Gauahar Khan on Thursday announced her engagement to dancer Zaid Darbar.

Khan took to Instagram to share the news, posting a picture where the duo can be seen holding balloons, which read "a perfect pair" and "she said yes".

The actor, known for films like 'Ishaqzaade' and 'Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year', captioned the photo with a ring emoticon.

Darbar, who is the son of music composer Ismail Darbar, also shared the picture on Instagram.

Congratulations poured in for the couple, with celebrities including Neha Dhupia, Jay Bhanushali, Sunil Grover among others sending good wishes to Khan and Darbar.