'Gangubai Kathiawadi' mints over Rs 39 crores in three days

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest directorial venture 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', starring actor Alia Bhatt, has earned Rs 39.12 crores over the weekend, the makers said on February 28.

The film, which was released on February 25, minted Rs 10.5 crores on day one followed by Rs 13.32 crore on February 26.

On February 27, the film witnessed a jump as it clocked Rs 15.3 crores, collections shared by 'Bhansali Productions' on 'Twitter' read.

Many in the trade have dubbed the film's performance at the box office as impressive since it has managed to bring in the numbers despite a 50 percent occupancy cap in Maharashtra, a key state for Hindi films.

The film, based on a chapter from writer S Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', features Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Also starring Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Shantanu Maheshwari, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is co-produced by 'Bhansali Productions' and Jayantilal Gada's 'Pen India Limited'.