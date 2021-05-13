Gal slammed for tweeting on Israel-Palestine's conflict

Los Angeles: Gal Gadot recently came under fire on social media after she posted a message of peace in the wake of the latest round of fighting between Israel and Palestine.

The 'Wonder Woman' star, a former Israeli Defence Forces fighter, posted a statement on 'Twitter' and wrote that it broke her heart to see that her 'country is at war'.

"My heart breaks as my country is at war. I worry for my family and my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long," the 36-year-old actor tweeted.

The Hollywood actor stated that both Israel and its 'neighbour' deserve to live as 'free and safe' nations.

"I pray for the victims and their families. I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end. I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace. I pray for better days," Gadot added.

However, her post on 'Twitter' was flooded with replies that criticised her for being a 'propaganda' tool for Israel, given her past military service record.

Some also called out her for using the word 'neighbour' instead of referencing Palestine by name.

The backlash was so severe and vitriolic that Gadot disabled the comments section to her tweet.

At least 53 Palestinians and six Israelis were killed in spiralling violence on May 12 as Gaza-based militants fired hundreds of rockets on Israel since the evening of May 10.