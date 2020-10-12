Gal and Patty to reteam for 'Cleopatra' biopic

Los Angeles: Actor Gal Gadot will be reuniting with her 'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins for 'Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'.

Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Egypt's Ptolemaic Kingdom in the film to be directed by Jenkins and penned by Laeta Kalogridis.

According to 'Deadline', the period drama will be produced by 'Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven, Jenkins, Gadot and her 'Pilot Wave Motion Pictures' partner Jaron Varsano.

Gadot, who is looking forward to the release of her much-anticipated superhero movie 'Wonder Woman 1984', said that 'Cleopatra' was a story she wanted to tell for a very long time.

"I love embarking on new journeys. I love the excitement of new projects and the thrill of bringing new stories to life. 'Cleopatra' is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time. I cannot be more grateful for this team," the actor wrote on 'Twitter'.

The Queen of Nile was most recently played by actor Elizabeth Taylor in 1963's 'Cleopatra', directed by Joseph L Mankiewicz. The film went on to win four 'Academy' awards.

Prior to Taylor, American-French film actor Claudette Colbert played the role in 1934's Cecil B DeMille-directed 'Cleopatra'.