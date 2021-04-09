FWICE forms new COVID-19 guidelines

Mumbai: The 'Federation of Western India Cine Employees' (FWICE) has established a 'monitoring team' to ensure that all COVID-19 shooting guidelines, including safety precautions on the set, avoiding filming of crowd sequences are strictly followed amid the surge in the Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra.

The film and TV industry has been badly hit due to the rising cases in the state and particularly the capital city.

Several on-ground productions like 'Ram Setu', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and Dharma Productions-backed 'Mr Lele' halted shoots after their leading actors, including Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi

Pednekar tested positive for the virus.

According to a statement from the FWICE, the office-bearers had a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and assured him that the industry will be 'responsible' for following the 'Standard Operating Procedure' (SOPs).

"FWICE, in coordination with experts, has laid down guidelines which all people involved in pre-production, shooting and post-production work will have to adhere to. These guidelines as of now will be applicable till April 30," read the statement.

According to the new guidelines, shooting of crowd sequences and songs with dancers in large numbers will not be allowed.

"Wearing of masks and continuous sanitisation are compulsory on the sets, in production offices and post-production studios," the statement mentioned.

It further stated, "An FWICE monitoring team has been constituted to visit sets and post-production studios regularly to check that all guidelines are being followed. Any individual or production unit flouting the rules or creating any kind of hindrance in the adherence of the guidelines will face disciplinary action."

"Shooting, setting and pre-production activities should be avoided during this period of weekend lockdown. It is permissible to shoot from Monday to Friday," the statement added.