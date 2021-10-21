Frieda married Cory Tran amid the Covid pandemic

Freida Pinto has revealed that she tied the knot with her fiance and photographer Cory Tran when they were in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 'Slumdog Millionaire' star said that when they got engaged in November 2019,

they thought they would have 'this most magical wedding' but the pandemic played a spoilsport.

"I should clear the air. I was not planning a big fat Indian wedding. It was just going to be something pretty and simple But, then COVID-19 happened and it is still happening and we just realised we were going to be

planning this for the rest of our lives and probably never doing it," Pinto said during a recent appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'.

The 37-year-old actor, who is expecting her first child with Tran, said the couple eventually went to the Honda Center in Anaheim, California and got married.

"Honestly, I have to say if any of you have planned a wedding, you probably know this - I do not want stomach ulcers from planning my wedding. This was perfect! We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap," she added.

Pinto also shared that she met Tran, 34, through actor Aaron Paul, her co-star in the drama series 'The Path'.

She told Clarkson that she was happily single while shooting their television show in New York when Paul said, " 'I want you in my life forever,

Freida, so I'm going to introduce you to my friend'."