Freida to essay British spy in 'Spy Princess'

Freida Pinto will be seen portraying the role of British spy Noor Inayat Khan in the upcoming limited series 'Spy Princess'. She will also executive-produce the limited series based on Shrabani Basu's book 'Spy Princess: The Life of Noor Inayat Khan', reported 'deadline.com'.

Anand Tucker will direct the project and Olivia Hetreed will pen the screen adaptation based on the book, with author Basu attached as a series consultant.

"She was a fierce and amazing woman, the most unlikely heroine of World War II. Sending women to the front line is controversial even now. Then it was unthinkable," said Freida said about Noor.

She added, "Sending a Sufi mystic, who will not use a gun, daughter of a long-haired Indian Guru who preaches love and peace - ridiculous! But Noor thrives, not in spite of her differences, but because of them. Her struggle to reconcile her values with the desire to find her own path and with her complex sense of duty is something I am so excited to explore and to recreate."

"Olivia has crafted Noor's

story into something very

powerful, thrilling and extremely relevant. Noor is unlike all the other female superheroes who almost leave us mere mortals to believe that courage means being good at everything," shared the actor.

The 'Slumdog Millionaire' star further said, "Noor has a quiet strength that she is not entirely aware of. Alone in Paris, she lives and loves more intensely in a few months than most of us do in a lifetime, helping establish the 'Secret Armies' of the Resistance who will rise up on D-Day, astonishing the men who said she should never have been sent to the front line."