Freddy Daruwala's bungalow sealed after his father tests COVID-19 positive
Mumbai: Freddy Daruwala's bungalow has been sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after the actor's father tested COVID-19 positive.
The actor, best known for playing the arch villain in the 2014 Akshay Kumar-starrer "Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty", confirmed that his father had initially revealed symptoms of seasonal flue, like fever and body ache.
Freddy's father is 67, and has been kept in home isolation.
"My dad had symptoms of seasonal flue like fever and body ache. Hence, we took it lightly. On the third or fourth day, I thought that we should get him tested considering the current scenario. The reports that came a couple of days back showed positive results... The BMC suggested that we should keep him in a place with many rooms and washrooms. So, we kept him at home because we thought that the hospitals may be used by someone who really needs it," Freddy Daruwala told hindustantimes.com.
The BMC has put up a notice outside the Daruwala bungalow and also sanitised the premise before sealing it.
The actor told the website that home isolation is not a problem because there are many rooms in the bungalow. However, he is concerned about his 15-month son Evaan.
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
38 CISF personnel test positive for Covid-1913 May 2020 7:25 PM GMT
First Special trains reach Jalpaiguri, Rlys maintains...13 May 2020 7:24 PM GMT
Municipal Corporation sets up quarantine centres across city13 May 2020 7:23 PM GMT
Balurghat administration felicitates female health workers13 May 2020 7:22 PM GMT
Police to step up vigilance, naka checking13 May 2020 7:21 PM GMT