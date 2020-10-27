'FMSP!' wins 'Asian Content Awards' at Busan fest

The star cast of the Indian web series, 'Four More Shots Please!' season two, comprising Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta and Gurbani Judge jointly bagged the 'Best Rising Star' award at the second edition of 'Asian Content Awards 2020', which was held as part of the prestigious 'Busan International Film Festival'.

Season two of the popular show is the only Indian title to have won an award at the ceremony and it won despite stiff competition from entries from across Asia including China, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia, Japan and Thailand.

The latest honour for the 'Amazon Prime Video' web series came in the wake of a nomination at the 'International Emmy Awards' 2020 for the category of 'Best Comedy Series'.

" 'Four More Shots Please!' season two has been a true labour of love for us and we are delighted to share this success with 'Pritish Nandy Communications' and of course our fantastic talented actors who deserve every bit of adulation coming their way for giving us four extremely memorable and yet relatable flawsome women to look up to," said Aparna Purohit, Head of 'India Originals', 'Amazon Prime Video', about the feat achieved by the 'Pritish Nandy Communications' production.