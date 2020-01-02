First Look-The Big Bull

Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Thursday treated his fans by sharing a first glimpse of his look from the upcoming film The Big Bull.

In the poster, Abhishek is looking intense, sporting a moustache and wearing several rings on his fingers.

"The Big Bull! The man who sold dreams to India," Abhishek captioned the poster.

Produced by Ajay Devgn films, The Big Bull is reportedly based on India's biggest securities scams of 1992.

The film also features Ileana D'Cruz.

Apart from The Big Bull, Junior Bachchan will also be seen in Ludo and Bob Biswas.