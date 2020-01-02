First Look-The Big Bull
First glimpse of Abhishek Bachchan is out
Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Thursday treated his fans by sharing a first glimpse of his look from the upcoming film The Big Bull.
In the poster, Abhishek is looking intense, sporting a moustache and wearing several rings on his fingers.
"The Big Bull! The man who sold dreams to India," Abhishek captioned the poster.
Produced by Ajay Devgn films, The Big Bull is reportedly based on India's biggest securities scams of 1992.
The film also features Ileana D'Cruz.
Apart from The Big Bull, Junior Bachchan will also be seen in Ludo and Bob Biswas.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Stepping up nutrition2 Jan 2020 3:27 PM GMT
Resolving matters2 Jan 2020 3:25 PM GMT
The silent sentinel2 Jan 2020 3:24 PM GMT
Surprise oil setback2 Jan 2020 3:22 PM GMT
Searching for a great leader2 Jan 2020 3:21 PM GMT