First look of 'Antim: The Final Truth' revealed

The first poster of the much-awaited movie 'Antim: The Final Truth', a 'Salman Khan Films' production, was released on September 7. The poster gives a sneak peek into what one can expect from the movie. Actors Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma can be seen in an eye lock and this will be the fight till the end.



The poster design is intense and shows an epic clash between the two leading men. The plot of the movie primarily revolves around a cop and gangster with differing ideologies. A two-hero film, 'Antim' brings two protagonists from entirely two divergent worlds and ideologies in a face-off, leading to a ravening and a nail-biting finale. This is the first time that Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma will be seen sharing screen space.

Presented by 'Salman Khan Films' banner house, 'Antim: The Final Truth' is produced by Salma Khan and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.