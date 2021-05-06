FIR registered against Sugandha Mishra

Phagwara (Punjab): Comedian Sugandha Mishra was booked for allegedly flouting COVID-19 norms during her wedding with counterpart Sanket Bhosale at a resort here the previous week.

"The case was registered on the night of May 5 against her, the bridegroom's side, the owner of resort and participants of the marriage after a video went viral showing a large gathering of people at the wedding in violation of COVID-19 norms," said Deputy Superintendent of Police Paramjit Singh.

The marriage ceremony took place on April 26.

"The case was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act," Singh shared.

He added, "No arrest has yet been made as an investigation is going on."

Mishra hails from Jalandhar, while Bhosale belongs to Maharashtra. Both had shot into fame in 'The Kapil Sharma Show', though they had later left it. They are now settled in Mumbai.