FIR registered against Kumar in rape case

Mumbai: Mumbai police registered a case against T-Series company's managing director Bhushan Kumar for allegedly raping a woman on the promise of providing a job to her as per the statement of an official.

"The offence was registered at D N Nagar police station in Andheri (West) based on the complaint lodged by the 30-year-old woman," he shared.

However, the police did not give details about when the alleged crime took place.

An official said, "The woman said she was cheated by him and hence she approached the police."

According to the official, Kumar got booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

In a statement issued to the media, T-Series denied the charges and said the company is in the process of consulting their lawyers and "will take appropriate legal action".

"The complaint filed against Mr Bhushan Kumar is completely false and malicious and the contents of the same are denied. It has been falsely alleged that the lady in question was sexually exploited between 2017 to 2020 on the pretext of giving her work.

"It is a matter of record that she has already worked for T-Series banner in Film and music videos," the production company said in a statement.

As per T-Series, the woman had approached Kumar in March 2021, seeking help to fund a web series she wanted to produce, but she was "politely refused".

T-Series claimed that the complainant was trying to extort money from the company, leading the banner to file a case against her.

"Consequently, a complaint was filed by T-Series banner against the attempted extortion with police at Amboli police station on 1st July 2021. We also have evidence in the form of audio recording for the extortion attempt and the same shall be provided to the investigating agency," the statement added.

T-Series said the present complaint filed by the actor is nothing but a "counter blast to the complaint filed against her" for extortion.