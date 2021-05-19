FIR filed for leaking 'Radhe' on social media

Mumbai: An FIR was recently registered against three individual users of 'WhatsApp' and 'Facebook' in connection with a pirated version of the Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' that found its way on social media platforms.

According to a complaint, the action drama was leaked on social media platforms and messaging apps hours after its official release the previous week.

"The unidentified accused include users of two different mobile numbers on 'WhatsApp' and one 'Facebook' user, who was offering to sell the movie by download for a payment," said an official.

The official added, "The complaint was filed by 'Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd' and the film's producer at the central cyber police station here after the pirated version of the movie started doing the rounds on various online platforms."

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the trio under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Copyright Act and that a probe was underway, as per the official's statement.

"The police were actively tracking down the social media accounts and phone numbers on messaging apps involved in the act of piracy," the official said.