Filmmaker Rajat passes away

Mumbai: Filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee, known for directing films like 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiyaa', 'Road' and 'Love In Nepal' passed away. Actor Manoj Bajpayee confirmed the news on social media.

Manoj took to his verified account on 'Twitter', where he shared that Rajat was in a "long battle with illness".

"My friend and director of 'Road', Rajat Mukherjee passed away in the early hours today in Jaipur after a long battle with illness. Rest in peace Rajat! Still cannot believe that we will never meet or discuss our work ever again. Khush reh jaha bhi reh (be happy wherever you are)," wrote the actor.

Manoj said he will always remember the shoot days of 'Road', which had released in 2002 and also starred Vivek Oberoi and Antara Mali.

The 'Family Man' star further wrote, "I will always remember the shoot days of 'Road' and how we created it while having so much fun all because of you! Will miss you dearly my friend Rajat! RIP."

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha took to his verified 'Twitter' account to express his condolence. He also shared that Rajat was "dealing with multiple health situations".

"My friend has gone too soon. Director Rajat Mukherjee was dealing with multiple health situations over the past few months in Jaipur. Go well mate," he wrote.