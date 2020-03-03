Felt like Beatles: Chris Hemsworth

Bangkok: Avengers star Chris Hemsworth says he was "blown away" by the welcome he received in India while shooting for his upcoming action drama Extraction, which is predominantly set in the subcontinent.

Hemsworth, who enjoys a huge fan following in the country thanks to his portrayal of God of Thunder, Thor, had shared videos of hundreds of people who had lined up the streets of Ahmedabad and Mumbai to watch him shoot the film.

The fan mania and logistics were partly responsible for the production to be shifted to a quiet suburb near Bangkok, Thailand, but Hemsworth has fond memories of the time he spent in India.

"We had such a great time in India. People were beyond welcoming. I've never had that kind of response. I was blown away. I thought I was Beatles or something," the actor told during an interaction with select international media on the sets of the Netflix film.

"It gives you a false sense of security. I felt more important than I was. When I go back to Australia, no one really cares," the 36-year-old Men In Black: International actor added.

Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary in the film, who embarks on a deadly mission when he's enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

The film, which is based on an original script by Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo, is scheduled to release on April 24.

The film, Extraction,marks the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave, who has worked as a stunt coordinator as well as the body double of Captain America star Chris Evans.