'Feel blessed to have overcome this virus'

Malaika Arora, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, has now 'overcome' it. She shared the news on Instagram and expressed her happiness that the process involved 'minimum pain and discomfort'. She also thanked her friends, family members and well-wishers for their love and support.

In her post, Malaika wrote, "'Out and about'...M finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort."

"A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care," she added.

Before Malaika shared the news of her Covid-19 diagnosis, her test report was already being circulated online. Her sister, Amrita Arora, criticised those sharing it and wrote in her Instagram stories, "Was posting her result of any use to anyone ?????? She's a responsible citizen who would've declared it anyway! What's the perverse pleasure of making it a discussion and guessing how and when she got it, some going to the extent of saying she deserves it with laughing emojis! Why why why!!"

Amrita also urged everyone to 'stop this ridiculous naming and shaming'.