Farhan-Shibani to wed after 'Toofan' release?

Mumbai: Are Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar all set to get married this year? It seems so, if what Farhan's father Javed Akhtar recently said in an interview is to be taken as any sort of a hint.



When Times Of India asked veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar if Farhan and Shibani were all set to tie the knot, he was non-committal and yet left just that wee bit of a hint to suggest all rumours might just be true.

"I have just heard it from you. I was with Farhan on his birthday, which was the day before yesterday. He didn't tell me anything about this. But you never know, children can be very secretive," Javed Akhtar told TOI. When asked about Farhan and Shibani.

Talks of Farhan and Shibani being all set to get married this year started trending a while back when the tabloid Mumbai Mirror ran a report suggesting as much. The Mirror report added the duo was finalising a wedding date, and would probably settle down as soon as Farhan's upcoming film "Toofan" is released. For the record, the film is slated to open on October 2.

However, the report remained vague saying they could also get married before the film's release. "The plan is to get married towards the year-end, after the release of Farhan's next, 'Toofan'. But they might spring a surprise by tying the knot earlier than that."

According to TOI, Javed Akhtar is very impressed with Shibani. "I have met her many times. She is a very sweet girl," he said.

Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters, Shakya and Akira.

(Image from m.dailyhunt.com)