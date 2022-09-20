Faisal Khan says he was 'caged' at family home

Actor-filmmaker Faisal Khan once again leveled accusations at his illustrious brother, actor Aamir Khan. The brothers' relationship reportedly became strained after Faisal was allegedly diagnosed with schizophrenia and held at the family home against his will.

In a new interview with a leading daily, Faisal spoke about turning down an offer to appear in the upcoming season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss' and suggested that participating in the show would be akin to being 'caged'. He said that he has already been caged once before in Aamir's house and would not want to sacrifice his freedom at any cost.

In 2008, Faisal had accused his brother of keeping him under house arrest and attempting to take custody of him. He had told another leading daily, "Frankly, I was never ill. What has been said so far was speculative and spread by my elder brother Aamir Khan and other family members. I was kidnapped. I was under house arrest and unwanted drugs were given to me. On judgement day, judge saab announced that I'm not suffering from any illness and that I'm normal and capable of handling life on my own. I should be treated as a normal person."

Faisal said that he is on cordial terms with his brother currently and that he lives in the family home.

"Of course, I am on talking terms with him. We meet and greet each other on occasions. But the thing is that he's so busy in his life and I am struggling in my busy life," he said. He didn't, however, mince words as he criticised Aamir's 'opportunistic' apology about controversial past remarks at the time of his film Laal Singh Chaddha's release. Faisal said that Aamir was right to apologise, but that the apology should've come before and not when he had a movie to promote.

Faisal, who has watched the film but feels that it worked only in parts, said that Aamir should've picked a better project with which to return to cinemas after a gap of four years.