Pregnant Hollywood actor Jennifer Lawrence recently spoke to 'Vanity Fair' and opened up about wanting to keep her child's life private.

The 31-year-old Oscar-winner and her husband Cooke Maroney confirmed the happy news of their pregnancy back in September.

Now, the soon-to-be-mom joked about her force instinct to protect her child and said: "If I was at a dinner party and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you are expecting a baby,' I would not be like, 'God, I cannot talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!'"

"But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I do not want anyone to feel welcome in their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work," she added.

Earlier, Lawrence also spoke to 'People' magazine and explained her own decision to step away from the limelight.

"I was not pumping out the quality that I should have. I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I had gotten sick of myself. It had just gotten to a point where I could not do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why did not she run?' I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: 'Okay, I said yes, we are doing it. Nobody is mad.' And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence," she had shared.