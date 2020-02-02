Eva responds to trolls who said she is 'getting old'
Los Angeles: Actor Eva Mendes is feeling anything but "bad" after a netizen said she is "getting old".
The 45-year-old Actor and entrepreneur showed off her new haircut on Instagram on Saturday. However, she ended up defending herself after a troll wrote "she's getting old" on her post, reports etonline.com.
She replied to the user saying: "Yes your (sic) right. Thank God I'm getting old. That means I'm still here. I'm gonna be 46 soon and grateful everyday [sic] that I'm aging. Was your comment suppose (sic) to make me feel bad? It didn't. It makes me feel grateful. So thank you for the reminder that I'm still here."
Another fan also called out the previous comment, writing: "Old?? 'Old' is woman on woman negativity. This one isn't out there offending anyone or in some scandal. She's out here LIVING HER DREAM, huss-a-ling when she probably doesn't even need to! Bringing us good looks. If Eva's old, put me in all the senior communities! Be better."
Mendes replied: "I hear ya on the woman on woman negativity sisi. Let's make it's (sic) all about love for 2020. So thanks for the love!!!! Sending it right back!!!!!"
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Out on walk, Hindu outfit leader shot dead in heart of...2 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
AAP demands campaign ban, arrest of Adityanath2 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
Promises galore: Unemployment allowance & cashback schemes2 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
Second Coronavirus case reported from Kerala2 Feb 2020 6:03 PM GMT
NIA raids Sarpanch and OGWs houses in S Kashmir2 Feb 2020 6:03 PM GMT