Ephraim Sykes joins 'Russian Doll' S2 cast

Los Angeles: Broadway star Ephraim Sykes is the latest addition to the cast of season two of the hit 'Netflix' series 'Russian Doll'.

According to 'Deadline', Sykes will guest star in the Natasha Lyonne-led series.

The sophomore season also features actors Annie Murphy, Sharlto Copley and Carolyn Michelle Smith.

The series stars Lyonne as a New York woman (Nadia) who gets caught in an endless loop of attending her birthday party only to die and repeat the night over and over again.

Details about the sophomore season's storyline and character descriptions are still being kept under wraps.

Russian Doll's season one was created and executive produced by Lyonne alongside Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland.

It dropped on 'Netflix' in 2019 and was soon renewed for a season two.

The show was nominated for 13 'Emmy Awards' for the first season and won three.

'Russian Doll' is produced by 'Universal Television', Poehler's 'Paper Kite Productions' banner, 'JAX Media' and '3 Arts Entertainment'.