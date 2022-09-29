Ensemble films push you to do better: Hrithik Roshan

Mumbai: As Hrithik Roshan awaits the release of his two-hero film 'Vikram Vedha', the superstar said working in a multi-starrer elevates his performance.

Before 'Vikram Vedha', in which Hrithik features alongside superstar Saif Ali Khan, he had shared screen space with other actors in films such as 'Mission Kashmir', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...', 'Dhoom 2', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' and 'War'.

"I love doing an ensemble. The more the merrier. Like I did in ZNMD, 'War' and now with Saif, it pushes you to do better because you see wonderful acting. Every time, I have done a two-hero or an ensemble film, it has been way better and more fun for me," the 48-year-old actor said in a group interview.

In 'Vikram Vedha', the Hindi version of the Tamil hit of the same name, Hrithik essays the role of titular gangster Vedha, originally played by National Award winner Vijay Sethupathi in the 2017 film.

The neo-noir action crime thriller, inspired by the Indian folktale Vikram-Betaal, follows a tough police officer Vikram (Saif), who sets out to track down and arrest the tenacious gangster, Vedha.

Hrithik, who reunites with Saif after the 2002 romantic drama 'Na Tum Jaano Na Hum', said his co-star has maintained his originality over the years.

"Saif has always been real. He has never tried to be someone he is not. When the rest of the actors were trying to be the hero, trying to have that swag, he was just being himself," he added.

The actor said while working on 'Vikram Vedha', he felt the need to be realistic in his approach.

"First time in 22 years of my career, I felt this pull to safeguard myself. I felt an instinctive pull that I have to be very real because I am opposite an actor, who is the most real performer," he added.

The actor said he also hired an acting coach to polish his skills as he felt he was getting 'repetitive' in his performance.

"I don't think I am a natural actor. I know the craft because of watching actors and being an assistant director to my father (Rakesh Roshan). Being born in the film industry and surrounded by cinema, I know the DNA of a hero. I got myself help and I did better after that," he shared.