Emma to lead 'Lady Chatterley's Lover'

Los Angeles: A week after landing the 'Golden Globe' and 'Critics Choice Award' for her character of Princess Diana in OTT giant Netflix's 'The Crown', Hollywood actor Emma Corrin got roped in to star in the romance drama 'Lady Chatterley's Lover'.

Based on English author DH Lawrence's novel of the same name, the story centres on the wealthy and privileged Lady Chatterley, who finds herself married to a man she does not love and engages in a torrid affair with a gamekeeper on their English estate.

The book was originally published in Italy and France in the 1920s but made it to the US in 1959.

According to 'Deadline', 'Life of Pi' screenwriter David Magee is set to pen the script of the romantic drama with 'The Act' helmer Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre attached to direct.

'3000 Pictures', the production company founded by Elizabeth Gabler, is backing the project.

Laurence Mark, Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent of production banner 'Blueprint Pictures' will be producing the Emma Corrin starrer movie.

Marisa Paiva and Nikki Cooper will oversee the new project for '3000 Pictures'.