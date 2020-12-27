Emma speaks on double standards of H'wood sex scenes

Hollywood actor-screenwriter Emma Thompson talked about the double standards in Hollywood when it comes to sex scenes.

"If I have someone playing opposite me in a romantic way, they have to exhume someone, because I'm 61 now. You get past 50 and you're invisible," she said.

On the other hand, she added how it was completely acceptable for a 59-year-old superstar as George Clooney to romance a co-actor 30 to 40 years younger.

"It is completely unbalanced," said Thompson.

However, she felt that things have begun to change.

"If people are not averse to seeing someone who is 61 largely naked with a very much younger person, then it is going to be very interesting. We have got to keep being brave," she added.

Thompson also opened up on the subject while promoting her film 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,' in a recent interview. According to the source, Sophie Hyde directorial tells the story of a widow whose late husband was an unsatisfying lover, so she decides to seek out a sex therapist in his twenties.