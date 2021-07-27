Emilia confirms her role in MCU's 'Secret Invasion'

'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke will make her debut with Marvel Cinematic Universe's 'Secret Invasion', an upcoming series for 'Disney+'.

The British actor, who played the lead role of Daenerys Targaryen in 'GoT' spoke to Jimmy Fallon on his talk show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', where she confirmed the role.

She said that she is accustomed to keeping the plot secrets thanks to the nature of 'GoT' with its twists and surprises, but was not ready for what 'Marvel Studios' asked her to do.

She also joked that 'Marvel' has appointed a man outside her house to keep tabs on her.

"I'm pretty sure we can say it is called 'Secret Invasion'. But I'm already scared. The first people I spoke to from 'Marvel' were their security team and I am convinced there is a man outside my house. There has been a car parked

there for a long time and I swear to God that he is undercover," she revealed.

When Fallon asked whether she was ready for MCU's position on spoilers considering her experience on 'Game of Thrones', Clarke replied, "That is what I thought, but they schooled me. I do not know what to do."