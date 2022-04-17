Emerald Fennell, Kingsley Ben-Adir join 'Barbie' movie

Los Angeles: Actor-filmmaker Emerald Fennell and British star Kingsley Ben-Adir are the latest additions to the cast of Warner Bros' Barbie movie, led by Margot Robbie.

Actor-filmmaker Greta Gerwig is directing the movie from a script she co-wrote with her filmmaker partner Noah Baumbach.

The two actors join Robbie as well as actors Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey and America Ferrera in the project.

Ncuti Gatwa and Connor Swindells, the stars of the hit Netflix series "Sex Education", have also boarded the project along with actors Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya and Jamie Demetriou.

In addition to starring, Robbie is producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner along with Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara.

Mattel's Robbie Brenner and David Heyman are also on board as producers.

LuckyChap's Josey McNamara and Mattel's Ynon Kreiz will serve as executive producers.

Fennell is best known for directing the 2020 revenge thriller "Promising Young Woman", for which she won the Academy Award for best original screenplay.

She has also featured in movies such as "Albert Nobbs", "Anna Karenina", "The Danish Girl" and "Vita and Virginia" and played Camilla Parker Bowles in two seasons of Netflix royal drama "The Crown".

Ben-Adir has starred in films like "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword", "Noelle" and "One Night in Miami...".