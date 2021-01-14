Elizabeth on filming in front of a live audience

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) upcoming TV show WandaVision's first episode was shot in front of a live audience.

'WandaVision' features characters Wanda Maximoff and Vision, who are seen living an idyllic married life in a world that is based on classic sitcoms. It appears to be a fantasy world that sprung out of Wanda's reality-manipulation powers as she is still dealing with the grief of Vision's death.

During WandaVision's virtual press conference, Hollywood actor Elizabeth Olsen, who portrays Wanda in the show, confessed that performing in front of a live audience was not something she was used to.

"It was the first thing we shot. It was so nerve-wracking and there was a lot of adrenaline. There were a lot of quick changes and it totally confused my brain," said the actor.

Olsen also added that the idea of not playing to an audience but feeding off them was scary to her. "I was really grateful when we added the fourth wall for our second episode," she shared.