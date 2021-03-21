Elizabeth Lail joins 'Gossip Girl' reboot

Los Angeles: 'You' star Elizabeth Lail is the latest addition to the cast of HBO Max's 'Gossip Girl' reboot.

Based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar like the original, the new show is set eight years after the parent series and will follow a new generation of New York school teens who get to know about the social surveillance of the Gossip Girl site.

The 10-episode series also hails from original creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, reported Deadline.

Lail joins an ensemble cast of the reboot that includes Jordan Alexander, Julien Calloway, Whitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Evan Mock, Eli Brown, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Zion Moreno and Savannah Lee Smith, among others.

Actor Kristen Bell is returning as the voice of Gossip Girl.

The new show will address just how much social media -- and the landscape of New York itself -- has changed in the intervening years.

Warner Bros Television and CBS Television Studios are producing the reboot.

The original series, which ran from 2007 to 2012, starred Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Taylor Momsen, Leighton Meester and Ed Westwick.