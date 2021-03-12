Elizabeth admits being clueless about Marvel's multiverse

Hollywood actor Elizabeth Olsen said that she was clueless about Marvel's plans to create a multiverse until she was approached to be a part of 'Doctor Strange - In the Multiverse of Madness'.

The actor's 'WandaVision' had Evan Peter`s arrival as fake Pietro. Both the characters - Wanda and Evan - had been introduced by 'Marvel' in the 'Avengers' franchise. However, at that stage, she was not aware of the 'Marvel' bosses' plans to start a multiverse.

After finishing her post-production work for 'WandaVision', Elizabeth Olsen, who played the role of Wanda Maximoff in Marvel's 'Avengers' franchise moved to London for the 'Doctor Strange' sequel starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

"I did not know about the multiverse when we were filming this. So, I would not assume that that was what was happening. I thought it was just a clever way to have a Pietro. I did not understand the larger plan of the multiverse until I started working on 'Multiverse' or whatever our movie's called - the

'Doctor Strange' sequel," she said.