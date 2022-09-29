Ekta Kapoor and mother Shobha land in a legal trouble

Popular filmmaker and producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, have landed themselves in legal trouble. An arrest warrant has been issued for the mother-daughter duo by a court in Bihar's Begusarai recently on charges of allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their family members in the web series 'XXX' season two.

Ekta is the joint managing director and creative head of 'Balaji Telefilms Limited'. The series aired on 'ALTBalaji', which is an over-the-top platform (OTT) owned by 'Balaji Telefilms'. Shobha Kapoor is associated with the company.

As reported by a top news agency, the court of judge Vikas Kumar issued the warrant based on a complaint lodged by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman and a resident of Begusarai.

Kumar, in his complaint in 2020, had alleged that the series 'XXX' season two featured several objectionable scenes related to a soldier's wife.

"The series was aired on 'ALTBalaji', an OTT platform owned by Ekta Kapoor's 'Balaji Telefilms Ltd'. Shobha Kapoor is also associated with 'Balaji Telefilms'," said Hrishikesh Pathak, the advocate of Shambhu Kumar to the news agency.

He added, "The court had issued summons to them (Kapoors) and asked them to appear before it in connection with the matter. They, however, informed the court that certain scenes in the series were removed after the objection. But they did not appear before the court following which the warrant was issued against them."

'XXX' is an erotic comedy-drama.