Eddie Hassell dies after being shot

Los Angeles: Actor Eddie Hassell, best known for starring in the 2010 film 'The Kids Are All Right' and the TV series 'Surface' died after being shot in Texas. He was 30.

According to 'Deadline', Hassell was shot in the stomach outside his girlfriend's apartment in Grand Prairie, Texas at approximately 1 AM on the morning of November 1. The late actor's girlfriend was in her apartment when the incident happened, but she did not spot the assailant.

Eddie Hassell, a Texas native, played several small roles throughout the 2000s and 2010s, most notably as Clay in the film 'The Kids Are All Right', also starring Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo. The film was nominated for the best picture 'Academy Award' in 2011. His other movie credits include the 2012 movie 'The Family Tree', the 2013 Steve Jobs biopic 'Jobs', 'Family Weekend', 'House of Dust', 'Warrior Road' and 'Bomb City'. The actor's last film role was in 'Oh Lucy!'.

On television, he appeared on shows like 'Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip', 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', 'Oliver Beene', 'Joan of Arcadia', 'Til Death', 'Southland', 'Bones', 'Devious Maids' and 'Longmire'.